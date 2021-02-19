The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department announced 18 more cases of COVID-19 on Thursday — seven of them are connected to the Boyd County Detention Center.
Two patients — a 62-year-old male and an 86-year-old female — are hospitalized after having tested positive.
In all, there have been 4,471 cases in Boyd County, including 2,799 recoveries and 61 COVID-positive deaths.
The health department had not issued a report on Friday as of 7:30 p.m.
The Greenup County Health Department listed six new cases on its report on Thursday. Four males, ages 48, 28, 27 and 58, and two females, ages 27 and 48, tested positive. There have been 3,318 cases in Greenup County, including 2,927 recoveries and 28 COVID-positive deaths.
COVID-19 testing did not occur in Lawrence County (Kentucky) on Thursday due to widespread power outages and inclement weather. The health department did not announce any updates on Friday, either. The COVID vaccine clinic originally scheduled there for Friday was moved to Friday, March 5.
Carter County Health Department’s clinic and offices were closed on Friday. The health department has not issued a coronavirus report since Monday.