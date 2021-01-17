The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department announced 16 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, a day after listing 18 on its Saturday report.
All 34 new cases are of the home-isolation variety. They affect patients ages 9 to 80.
In all, there have been 3,823 coronavirus cases involving Boyd County residents. Among them, 2,159 have recovered and 49 have died after having tested positive for COVID-19.
The Greenup County Health Department announced 17 new cases on Sunday after having listed 15 on its Saturday report.
The 32 most recent cases involve patients ages 7 to 82. There have been 2,885 cases in Greenup County, including 2,280 recoveries and 28 COVID-positive deaths.
The Carter County Health Department reported nine more cases late Saturday. There have been 1,624 cases in Carter County, including 1,356 recoveries and 26 COVID-positive deaths.