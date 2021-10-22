The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department announce 64 new cases of COVID-19 on its latest release, which consisted of cases from Oct. 19-22.
The health department also reported another COVID-positive death. A 68-year-old female has died after having tested positive. There have been 104 COVID-positive deaths involving Boyd County residents.
A 74-year-old male is hospitalized. The other 63 newly positive patients — ranging in age from 2 to 90 — are in respective home isolation.
There have been 8,161 cases in Boyd County, including at least 5,167 recoveries.
The Carter County Health Department posted five new cases on Monday, five more on Tuesday and seven on Wednesday. As of Friday afternoon, it had not posted on its Facebook page since then. There are 79 Carter County residents who are currently battling COVID-19 — 70 are at home and nine are in the hospital. There have been 63 COVID-positive deaths involving Carter County citizens.
The Lawrence County (Ky.) Health Department reported 43 more cases from Oct. 19-21. Seven of the 43 patients are fully vaccinated. One of the 43 is hospitalized.
In all, there have been 2,599 cases involving Lawrence Countians — 2,496 have recovered. There have been 40 COVID-positive deaths.
The Greenup County Health Department had not sent out its weekly release as of press time.