The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department announced 64 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday’s release, which consisted of cases from Oct. 26-29. It also reported a COVID-positive death, the 106th in the county.
A 73-year-old male died after having tested positive.
A 71-year-old male is hospitalized. The other 63 new cases involve patients from 7 months old to 87.
There have been 8,258 cases involving Boyd County residents. There have been 618 cases this month.
The Carter County Health Department reported 11 more cases on Oct. 28, six on Oct. 29 and four on Oct. 30. Seventy-seven patients are isolating at home, currently. Five are hospitalized. There have been 63 COVID-positive deaths involving county residents.
The Lawrence County (Ky.) Health Department listed 26 more cases from Oct. 26-28. One is hospitalized.
There have been 2,650 total cases in Lawrence County — 50 active, 2,560 recovered and 40 COVID-positive deaths.
The Greenup County Health Department had not released its weekly report as of 6 p.m. Sunday.