The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department announced 637 new cases of COVID-19 in Friday’s release, which includes cases from Jan. 11-14.
Due to the quantity of cases, the health department did not list the ages of all of the infected.
The health department also announced two more COVID-positive deaths. An 87-year-old male and a 71-year-old female died after having tested positive. There have been 129 COVID-positive deaths involving Boyd County residents.
There have been 1,829 cases in the first 14 days of January in Boyd County, and 11,919 total.
The Carter County Health Department reported 59 new cases on Saturday, a day after recording 79 cases.
The Lawrence County (Ky.) Health Department posted 114 more COVID-19 cases for Jan. 4-10, but it hasn’t issued a release since.
The Greenup County Health Department did not issue a release this past week.