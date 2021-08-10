The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department announced 63 new COVID-19 cases in its Monday release, which listed cases from Saturday through Monday.
The health department also reported another COVID-positive death, the 79th such death involving a Boyd County resident. An 86-year-old female died after having tested positive.
A 77-year-old male is hospitalized. The other 62 newly positive patients are in respective home isolation. They range in age from 3 to 79. Eleven recent patients are younger than 18.
There have been 5,482 cases in Boyd County, including at least 3,430 recoveries.
The Carter County Health Department announced 15 new cases on Tuesday. According to the health department, two of those patients are fully vaccinated.
There have been 2,755 cases involving Carter County residents, including 2,522 recoveries and 37 COVID-positive deaths.
Greenup County’s case count surpassed 4,000 last week, as indicated in the health department’s Friday release. The health department reported 105 cases over the week. There have been 4,074 cases involving Greenup County residents, including 3,838 recoveries and 63 COVID-positive deaths.
The Lawrence County (Ky.) Health Department listed 40 COVID-19 cases on Monday, pushing the tally to 1,561 cases. Five of the newly positive patients are “breakthrough” cases, meaning cases involving fully vaccinated patients.
There have been 1,481 recoveries and 30 COVID-positive deaths involving Lawrence County residents.