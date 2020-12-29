The number of area COVID-19 cases shot up compared to the past few days’ results on Tuesday.
The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department announced 62 new cases of the coronavirus, pushing the county’s count to 2,984. There have been 1,755 recoveries and 42 COVID-positive deaths.
Sixty-one of the 62 additional cases involve patients in home isolation — including 31 males from ages 5 to 92 and 30 females from ages 12 to 93. An 81-year-old female is hospitalized. Twenty-two of the new cases involve people over the age of 70.
There have been 1,122 COVID-19 cases affecting Boyd County residents in December.
The Greenup County Health Department listed 55 more cases on its Tuesday report. The county’s tally stands at 2,330, including 1,747 recoveries, 559 active and 26 COVID-positive deaths.
Thirty-three of the new cases involve females, ranging from ages 12 to 88. Twenty-two males, ages 1 to 84, tested positive.
There were four more cases connected to Wurtland Nursing & Rehab, where there are 30 active cases.
The Carter County Health Department reported 19 additional cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. The county’s tally is 1,361, including 245 isolating at home, 17 hospitalized, 76 nursing-home cases and 21 COVID-positive deaths.