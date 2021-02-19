ASHLAND Inside the Ashland Police Department is a big room, typically used for conferences or as a command center during high security events, such as a presidential candidate visiting town.
Since Wednesday, the room has served as the Coordination Center — a one-stop shop for all things winter-weather-related.
Got a downed tree? Call (606) 385-3119. Need a lift to the warming shelter in the county, but got no way there? Call (606) 385-3119. Water pressure acting hinky? (606) 385-3119.
Of course, all the other city numbers, like the streets and utility departments, are still in use as well, but they’re being routed through — you guessed it — (606) 385-3119.
The coordination center doesn’t look like much — it’s literally a desk phone, a computer and a projector showing a spread sheet. But having the information funneled and tracked through one place is key to making sure nothing slips through the cracks, according to City Manager Mike Graese
“This crisis isn’t unprecedented, but because of this 1-2-3 punch we’ve had here, we had think of ways to do this differently,” Graese said. “With all this happening, we knew there was a risk at having information slip through the cracks.”
With Community and Economic Development activities largely on ice during the storms, director Chris Pullem was able to leverage his staff to help with the center as the points of contacts.
“We (department heads) all got together and put everything out in the middle of the room and figured out how we could use to coordinate our resources,” Pullem said. “We’ve been able to free up more people in utilities, engineering and parks by taking the calls so they can do tree removal.”
And through a spread sheet — logging each incident and problem and who is handling what — you don’t run up into street crews pulling double duty on the same job, according to Public Service Director Jack Hunter.
“It gives us an idea of who is where and what parts of the city to work,” Hunter said. “It also frees me up from being tied to the office.”
When the coordination center went live on Wednesday afternoon, one of the first tasks completed was compiling a list of trees with power lines tangled in them to go to the county Office of Emergency Management, which has been working closely with AEP.
But it isn’t just the coordination of efforts – it’s having a live person on the other end that helps, too. Katherine Utsinger, with the Community and Economic Development Department, said she had a man call in to share his concerns about his water situation.
“He wasn’t happy, but when he was done, he thanked me for being courteous to him,” Utsinger said. “I think he appreciated hearing someone actually listen to him.”
But that line has also potentially saved lives, too, according to City Public Information Officer Michelle Grubb.
“We had a truck operator call into that number because he saw a woman who looked distraught standing on the street,” Grubb said. “He stopped to ask what was happening and she said her power had been out for three days. She and her kids were going out to the car to run the heat to stay warm and the car had just run out of gas.”
So the truck driver called (606) 385-3119 and was able to get transportation set up for woman and her children to get out to the warmth shelter.
And that’s just one of a few stories. They’ve had relatives of people in Ashland call (606) 385-3119 from as a far away as Texas to get welfare checks done on their loved ones by APD.
Another key feature is how this off-loads call volume at the county 911. Police Chief Todd Kelley said in metropolitan areas, there is usually a 311 number folks can dial for administrative assistance that isn’t necessarily an emergency.
Boyd County doesn’t have that, Kelley said.
“Myself and Chief Ray (AFD) sit on the 911 board, so we know what this can handle,” Kelley said. “This is good for helping reduce volume there.”
Chief Greg Ray of the Fire Department said while loss of heat is an emergency situation in many cases, the sheer call volume could cause a person going through a house fire to wait at when calling 911.
“This is a good resource moving forward in situations like this,” Ray said.
While this is the first time Ashland has taken such a measure, Graese said he hopes the template can be reproduced should a future crisis arise.
“This doesn’t replace anything, but it is a good compliment to existing procedures and policies in place,” Graese said.
The number for the coordination center is (606) 385-3119.
