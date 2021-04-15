The Carter County Health Department reported six additional cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.
The health department did not specify genders and ages of the positive-testing patients.
There have been 2,189 total confirmed cases involving Carter County residents, including 2,091 recoveries and 32 COVID-positive deaths. Sixty-five patients are in home isolation. One is hospitalized.
The Lawrence County (Ky.) Health Department also announced six more cases, but its number accounted for three days’ worth of positive tests. The newly diagnosed patients range in age from 17 to 45. A 42-year-old female is hospitalized after having tested positive.
There have been 1,373 cases involving Lawrence County residents — 1,320 have recovered and 26 have died after having tested positive.
The Greenup County Health Department listed eight more cases on its Thursday report. Four males, ages 8 to 21, and four females, ages 14 to 48. There have been 3,582 cases in Greenup County, including 3,425 recoveries and 52 COVID-positive deaths.
The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department will issue its next release today, which will account for tests from the past four days.