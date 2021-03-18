The Carter County Health Department announced six additional cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. The Facebook post did not specify ages and genders of the most recent patients.
There have been 2,066 cases involving Carter County residents, including 1,948 recoveries and 26 COVID-positive deaths.
The Lawrence County (Ky.) Health Department recorded five more cases on Thursday, including one hospitalization — a 44-year-old male. There have been 1,299 confirmed cases in the county, including 1,246 recoveries and 22 COVID-positive deaths.
The Greenup County Health Department listed three new cases of COVID-19 on its report on Thursday.
A 56-year-old male, a 28-year-old male and a 68-year-old female tested positive, bringing the count to 3,463 cases involving Greenup County residents. A total of 3,359 have recovered. There have been 37 COVID-positive deaths.
The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department will issue a report today.