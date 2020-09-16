The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department announced an additional six cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.
All six new patients are in home isolation. The cases involve four females, ages 60, 48, 23 and 13, and two males, ages 67 and 14.
Boyd County’s tally stands at 384, including 138 this month. There are 104 active cases in the county.
The Greenup County Health Department reported five new cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday. A 69-year-old female, a 55-year-old female, a 36-year-old female, a 77-year-old male and a 79-year-old male each tested positive, moving the county’s total to 336 — 212 have recovered and five have died. There are 119 active cases in Greenup County.
The Carter County Health Department announced on additional case on Tuesday. The total is 151, 17 of which are active cases. The health department issues a report each evening.