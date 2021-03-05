The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department announced six additional cases of COVID-19 on Friday, including two connected to the Boyd County Detention Center.
The other four cases involve residents in home isolation — a 1-year-old girl, a 23-year-old female and two males, ages 27 and 81, tested positive.
There have been 4,578 cases involving Boyd County residents, including 2,907 recoveries and 61 COVID-positive deaths.
The Greenup County Health Department listed four new cases — three females, ages 49, 60 and 62, and a 78-year-old male. The case tally in the county is 3,403 — 3,169 have recovered.
Carter County’s health department reported six new cases on Friday, bringing the county’s tally to 1,998 — 1,896 have recovered.
The Lawrence County (Ky.) Health Department announced six more cases as well, pushing the county’s count to 1,266. A 74-year-old male is in the hospital after having tested positive.