The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department reported 19 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. It listed one more COVID-positive death.
A 76-year-old female died after having tested positive. There have been 59 COVID-positive deaths involving Boyd County residents.
Among the new cases, 91-year-old female is hospitalized. Eight females, ranging from ages 13 to 69, and 10 males, ages 9 to 78, have tested positive and in respective home isolation.
There have been 4,294 cases in Boyd County, including 2,604 recoveries.