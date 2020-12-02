The Greenup County Health Department announced 58 additional cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, the most it’s reported in a single day.
Thirteen of the 58 involve residents at South Shore Nursing, where there have been 42 total cases — 32 residents and 10 employees. The 10 employees are not Greenup County residents, though, and haven’t been included in any of the county health department’s reports.
Also reflected on Wednesday’s report are four new resident cases at Morning Pointe and one new staff case there.
Thirty-five of the 58 newly positive patients are females and 23 are males. Age range of the new cases is 12-90.
In all, the Greenup County Health Department has reported 1,583 positive cases, including 789 active and 776 recovered. There have been 14 COVID-positive deaths.
The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department announced 30 new cases of the coronavirus on Wednesday, pushing the county’s count to 1,947 — 954 have recovered and 28 have died after having tested positive.
Of the new patients, one — a 79-year-old female — is in hospital isolation. The other 29 range from 1 to 60 years old. Two 1-year-old boys tested positive on Wednesday.
The Carter County Health Department reported 14 new cases on Tuesday. There have been 827 positives in Carter County — 604 have recovered, 205 are isolating at home, 11 are hospitalized and seven have died after having tested positive.