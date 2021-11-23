The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department announced 57 new COVID-19 cases in its Monday release, which included cases from Saturday, Sunday and Monday.
Two female patients — a 60-year-old and 74-year-old — are hospitalized. The age range of newly positive patients is 2 to 78.
The health department also reported another death. A 63-year-old female has died after having tested positive. It marks the 111th COVID-positive death involving Boyd County residents.
There have been 8,680 confirmed cases involving Boyd Countians, including 398 in November.
The Greenup County Health Department listed 115 cases over the week of Nov. 13-19. It also reported two COVID-positive deaths (two males, ages 53 and 87), increasing the COVID-positive death toll to 89 in the county.
The age range of recently positive patients is 1 to 80.
There have been 6,983 cases involving Greenup County residents, including 6,605 recoveries.
The Carter County Health Department recorded 16 new cases on Saturday, 10 more on Sunday and 13 on Monday. Over the past seven days, 113 Carter County residents have tested positive. Of those cases, 24 are fully vaccinated. None of the 24 are hospitalized. There are 144 active cases in Carter County, including two hospitalizations. There have been 68 COVID-positive deaths in Carter County.
The Lawrence County (Ky.) Health Department posted 37 new cases from Nov. 16-22. Six are fully vaccinated. The age range is 4 to 65.
The health department also announced four COVID-positive deaths, bringing the county’s total to 49.
There have been 2,766 positive cases involving Lawrence County residents, including 2,677 recoveries and 40 active cases.