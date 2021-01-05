The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department announced 57 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, pushing the county’s total to 3,357.
Thirty-five females and 22 males have tested positive. The patients range from ages 2 to 94. They’re all in respective home isolation.
Boyd County’s COVID-positive death tally reached 45 after a 76-year-old female died following a positive test, according to Monday’s report — which reflected 39 cases.
There have been 1,875 recoveries in Boyd County.
Greenup County’s health department reported 40 more cases on Sunday and 21 additional cases on Monday. It had not issued a report as of 6 p.m. on Tuesday. Of the recent cases, six involved patients 5 and younger — including a 3-month-old.
There have been 2,521 cases in Greenup County, including 1,901 recoveries and 26 COVID-positive deaths.
The Carter County Health Department announced 13 positive cases on Monday night. The county case count was 1,458 as of then.