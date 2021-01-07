Ashland, KY (41101)

Today

Mostly cloudy skies this evening. A few snow showers developing late. Low around 30F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30%..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies this evening. A few snow showers developing late. Low around 30F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30%.