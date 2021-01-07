The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department reported 56 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, and one more COVID-positive death.
A 91-year-old female died after having tested positive. The COVID-positive death count is 46.
Of the 56 new patients, one is a 78-year-old male who is hospitalized. The 55 others range in age from 10 to 95.
There have been 3,457 total cases in Boyd County, including 1,909 recoveries.
Greenup County’s health department announced 40 cases, ranging from ages 6 to 73.
There have been 2,646 cases, including 2,057 recoveries and 26 COVID-positive deaths.
The Carter County Health Department reported nine more cases on Thursday, bringing the tally to 1,505.