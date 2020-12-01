The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department announced 55 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. Of the 55, seven are associated with the Ashland Federal Correction Institute.
The other 48 new cases involve patients who are all in home isolation, including 28 females, ages ranging from 8-92, and 20 males, ages ranging from 18-79.
There have been 1,917 total cases in Boyd County, including 889 recoveries and 28 COVID-positive deaths.
Greenup County’s health department hadn’t issued a Tuesday report as of 5:30 p.m., but it reported 38 new cases on Monday, pushing the county’s tally to 1,489.
The Carter County count is 813 after 19 positive tests on Monday.