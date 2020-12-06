The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department reported 118 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend — 54 of those are connected to the Boyd County Detention Center.
That addition increased the jail COVID-19 count to 193 cases. While a staff/inmate case breakdown is not available, Jailer Bill Hensley said Friday the vast majority of the cases involve inmates.
Sixty-four weekend cases involved Boyd County residents. One new patient — a 91-year-old female — is hospitalized. The other 63 cases affect patients from ages 3 to 82.
In all, there have been 2,337 cases in Boyd County, including 1,077 recoveries and 31 COVID-positive deaths.
The Greenup County Health Department announced 20 more cases on Saturday and 30 additional cases on Sunday, moving the county’s tally to 1,695 — 1,055 have recovered, 621 are active and 19 Greenup County residents have died after having tested positive for the coronavirus.
The Carter County Health Department listed 13 new cases late Saturday. The county’s case count was 863 at that time — that includes 640 recoveries, 202 home isolations, 14 current hospitalizations and seven COVID-positive deaths.