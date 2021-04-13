The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department announced nine new cases of COVID-19 and a COVID-positive death on Monday. There have been 74 COVID-positive deaths involving Boyd County residents to date.
Of the nine new cases — which includes three days’ worth of positive tests (April 10-12) — eight were in home isolation. One — a 74-year-old female — is hospitalized.
There have been 4,707 coronavirus cases in Boyd County overall, including 3,010 recoveries.
The Greenup County Health Department announced 22 new cases from April 10-13, pushing the county’s tally to 3,563 — 3,425 have recovered and 52 have died after having tested positive.
The most recent cases involve eight males, ranging from ages 3 to 42, and 14 females, from ages 8 to 72.
The Carter County Health Department listed three new cases, pushing the county’s count to 2,176 — 2,074 have recovered and 32 have died after having tested positive.
The Lawrence County (Ky.) Health Department reported 10 more cases from April 9-12. There have been 1,367 cases involving Lawrence County residents, including 1,314 recoveries and 26 COVID-positive deaths.