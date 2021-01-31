The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department reported 36 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, and 17 more on Sunday.
Of the 36 on Saturday, two cases involve babies under the age of 1 — a 5-month-old boy and an 8-month-old girl tested positive.
The 17 cases reported on Sunday involve 12 males, ranging from ages 16 to 67, and five females, ages 18 to 62.
There have been 4,210 COVID-19 cases involving Boyd County residents, including 2,519 recoveries and 57 COVID-positive deaths.
The Greenup County Health Department had not issued a report as of 5 p.m. on Sunday, but it did announce 21 additional cases of the coronavirus on Saturday, bringing the count to 3,128 — 2,666 have recovered and 28 have died after having tested positive.
The Carter County Health Department listed 12 more cases on its report on Saturday. The tally, as of then, stood at 1,810 — that includes 1,604 recoveries and 26 COVID-positive deaths.