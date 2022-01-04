The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department reported 520 new cases of COVID-19 from Dec. 28, 2021, through Jan. 3, 2022, in its latest release.
It also announced three more COVID-positive deaths. Three males, ages 70, 86 and 89, died after having tested positive.
There have been 10,428 total cases of COVID-19 involving Boyd County residents, including 126 COVID-positive deaths.
The Carter County Health Department listed 58 new cases on Monday. It will resume posting more detailed reports this week.
The Lawrence County (Ky.) Health Department reported 56 more cases of COVID-19 from Dec. 28 through Jan. 3. Ten of those patients are fully vaccinated. There have been 3,232 positive cases involving Lawrence Countians, including 54 COVID-positive deaths.
Greenup County’s health department released its latest report over New Year’s weekend. It reported 215 cases from Dec. 23-29.