ASHLAND With one day to spare, the City of Ashland met its goal of tearing down 50 blighted properties before the end of the 2021-22 fiscal year.
At 2140 Sellars Street, Gary Ekers, of Bobby’s Mulch, worked the backhoe and tore down the old, dilapidated single-story home within roughly 10 minutes.
Commissioner Marty Gute called the milestone “a great day for the city of Ashland.”
“It feels great to meet that goal we set and it feels great to see the progress our city departments have made,” Gute said. “We want to see these properties come back onto the market and develop them into housing.”
In June 2021, the city commission allocated $500,000 to the teardown of residential properties in the city — they kicked in a few more dollars later in the fiscal year.
According to D.J. Rymer, the project manager of the teardowns for the Department of Community and Economic Development, the program will see $150,000 in new funds this year for residential teardowns and $101,355 roll over from the year prior, for a whopping $251,355 for the program.
“We’ve worked hard at this,” he said. “Only because of all the work of my department, the contractors, the commissioners and the neighbors have we been able to meet this goal.”
Ekers, the man behind the claw, said, all told, a teardown takes only 10 to 30 minutes, depending on the size. The cleanup can take one to two days.
“If we have good weather, we can haul it off pretty quick,” he said. “All that wood is only about 3 tons, but you get into that foundation, now you’re talking 10 tons.”
At Sellars Street, the house sat on a small hill just above a neighboring, occupied home. Ekers said he had to be real careful to make sure the exterior wall didn’t go crashing on the other home.
“You can hear it creaking when you break into it, and that tells you how you got to do it,” he said. “I kept pushing the wood down into the foundation to give the wall room to fall my way instead onto the other other property.”
Ekers ought to know — back in the 1970s and 1980s, he tore down more than a 100 houses throughout the city. Looking for a way to support his business during the off season, he got back into demo work when the city announced its program last year.
After the final haul-off, Ekers said they’ll fill in the property, plant some grass and lay straw down. When asked what he thought about tearing down the 50th house, Ekers said it was just another day. In a few more days, Ekers said he’d be on to the next one.
At the demolition was the de facto delegate of Westwood, Suzanne Griffith, who sits on the Boyd County Code Enforcement Board. She said she was there to take notes on the process.
“The fiscal court has allocated $175,000 towards this type of work, so I want to see what the end result looks like,” Griffith said. “This is a great program the city of Ashland has — this is a Boyd County problem and we have a lot to learn from Ashland.”