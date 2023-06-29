GRAYSON T-Mobile announced Grayson as one of its latest 25 Hometown Grant recipients, according to a Thursday news release.
The $50,000 grant will go toward restoring the water-damaged roof of the Carter County Public Library. The project was submitted by the library, according to the release.
T-Mobile presented a check at the Carter County Public Library on Wednesday. The library is at 116 West Main Street in Grayson.
T-Mobile Hometown Grants is a $25-million, five-year initiative to support people and organizations who help small towns across America thrive and grow by providing funding to kickstart vital community development projects, stated the release. The program launched in April 2021.
Since the program’s inception, T-Mobile has given nearly $9 million to 200 communities across 42 states. In Kentucky, the program has provided almost $175,000 in funding across six cities, including the latest recipients.
Visit https://www.t-mobile.com/brand/hometown-grants for full details on how to submit a proposal.