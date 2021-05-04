GRAYSON Memory Days will mark 50 years of bringing activities to the Grayson area this year.
With the theme “50 Years of Memories,” the first event will be the pageant, which will be at 5 p.m. May 22 at East Carter High School gymnasium. Categories range from babies to the Miss pageant for those 15 to 19. Winners will participate in the Memory Days Parade, set for 1 p.m. May 29.
Grand marshals will be the Jim Phillips family and Ruth Haney, Shelly Boggs, coordinator of Memory Days, said.
Phillips and his son, Mike, were both on-air personalities at WGOH. The bluegrass show scheduled for Sunday is being done as a tribute.
Haney, who owns Haney’s Jewelry, is the oldest participant in Memory Days, having been involved for 50 years.
The opening of the $7 million sports park in Grayson will coincide with Memory Days. Boggs said a motorcycle show, set for Saturday, is an addition to the tradition lineup of events. Food Network personality Jason Smith of Grayson will be on hand to sign autographs.
Helicopter rides will be $35 each and available at Carol Malone Boulevard and Academic Parkway in front of Kentucky Christian University.
“It’s going to be four days packed full of events and different things to do,” she said.
The tentative schedule includes:
May 27
1:30 p.m. — Window display judging, Wilson-Stinson Homemaker’s Club; to register, call (606) 474-4401.
6 p.m. — Opening Ceremonies, main stage, Main Street.
6:30 to 10 p.m. —Rock climbing wall, behind Horton and Brown Pharmacy, Main Street; $5; free children’s inflatables until 9 p.m.; Oak Grove Church of Christ providing one free Snowie pre child.
6:30 p.m. — Dance with Hope Studio, main stage.
7 p.m. — Center Stage Studio.
7:30 p.m. —Cosmic Cheer with Amy Damron.
8 p.m. — Cats Gym with Kelly Littleton.
8:30 p.m. — Music on Main Street: Elijah Boggs.
May 28
4 p.m. — Grayson Volunteer Fire Department barbecue and catfish fry; $14 for adults, $9 veterans and seniors; children 10 and younger admitted free; fire station Third Street.
4 p.m. — Retail and arts vendors open until 8 p.m., Pomeroy Street and Commercial Bank parking lot.
5 p.m. — East Carter High School Class of 2021 graduation parade, Main Street.
5 p.m. — Bayless Presbyterian Church ice cream social, Second Street, church lawn.
5 to 7 p.m. — Champion of “Holiday Baking” on Food Network Jason Smith, vendor’s tent.
6 to 9 p.m. — Grayson Gallery and Art Center celebrates 10-year anniversary with a “Celebrate the Earth Art Show and Sale.”
6:15 p.m. — Music on Main Street: Acousticats.
7:20 p.m. — Music on Main Street: Carrier.
8:30 p.m. — Music on Main Street: City Heat.
May 29
7 a.m. — Memory Days 5K Run and Walk signup.
8 a.m. — Memory Days 5K Run and Walk begins, Commercial Bank parking lot; benefits Relay for Life. To register, call (606) 606-255-0111.
9 to 11 a.m. — Kiwanis Motorcycle Show, Old Ralph’s parking lot; $20 entry fee for participants, which includes a T-shirt. To register, call (606) 207-6774, (606) 255-6359 or (606) 255-0297 to ensure proper size; additional T-shirts are $15. Funds go toward a wheelchair accessible swing at new park.
9 to 6 p.m. — Retail and Arts vendors, corner of Carol Malone and Main Street; food vendors on Pomeroy Street and Commercial Bank parking lot.
9 to 4 p.m. — Memory Days Car Show, Prichard Elementary parking lot; $10 entry fee for participants. To register, call Carter County Cruisers at (606) 286-7327.
10 a.m. — 20th annual Dog Jog, corner of Hord and Main streets; $15 entry fee for participants and includes a T-shirt; to register, call All Creatures Veterinary Care at (606) 474-5146.
10 a.m. to 2 p.m. — Free children’s train ride, First Church parking lot, corner of Pomeroy and Second streets.
10 a.m. until dark — Inflation Station, $5 all-day wrist band; extreme rides $5 each.
10 a.m. to 2 p.m. — Grayson Sports Park presents Grayson Baseball Club Tournament, Grayson Sports Park, Robert and Mary Avenue.
10 a.m. to 2 p.m. — Grayson Gallery and Art Center, “Celebrate the Earth Art Show and Sale.”
11 a.m. to 4 p.m. — Book Sale by the Friends of the Library, Grayson branch, 116 W. Main St.
Noon — Parade lineup, Old Estep’s, U.S. 60 West of downtown; to register for parade, call (606) 474-4401 or visit the Grayson Area Chamber of Commerce Facebook page.
1 p.m. — 50th annual Memory Days Parade, U.S. 60 and Main Street.
3 p.m. — Music at the City Building: Evergreen.
3:30 p.m. — Dedication of the Tree Sculpture by woodcarver Larry Porter, City Building.
5 p.m. — Music on Main Street: The Vindicated.
6:15 p.m. — Music on Main Street: Bad Decision.
7:30 p.m. — Music on Main Street: Shelby Lore.
8:30 p.m. — Music on Main Street: Dustin Burchett.
May 30
4 p.m. — Bluegrass show with Turning Ground, Junior Sisk Band and Hammertowne; presented by RudyFest.
(606) 326-2661 |