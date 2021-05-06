The City of Russell is moving forward with plans to revitalize and reinvigorate the city. As part of this city reorganization, the city council voted to begin the process of using eminent domain for the property directly across the street from the city building.
Eminent domain refers to the power of the government to take private property and convert it into public use. The Fifth Amendment provides that the government may only exercise this power if it provides just compensation to the property owners. In most cases, the property owner(s) is left with no recourse.
In this case, the property in question is home to the Russell Convalescent Home, a 28-bed facility currently occupied by 27 individuals.
Property and business owner Teresa Baumgardner said that she had no idea that this was even being discussed, much less begun, and said she first heard about it when someone mentioned to her that they had read about it in a news article.
“I got a copy of the article, “Baumgardner said. “And it said that the City of Russell had voted to proceed with Eminent Domain. But I have not heard anything from the City of Russell at this point.
“They may have to pay me for the property,” Baumgardner said. “But they won’t have to pay for the business, and more importantly all of the patients will have to move.”
Baumgardner said, according to the article, the city intended to use the property where Russell Convalescent Home is located as a “green space” or a parking lot. “But my property,” she said, “Is only approximately 120 feet by 50 feet. And that wouldn’t make a very big ‘green space’ or parking space.
“Personal Care Homes are slowly ‘going away’ because there aren’t many people who want to run them anymore,” Baumgardner said. “They are being absorbed by the larger facilities where people can afford to pay a couple of thousand dollars.”
But they don’t pay that at Russell Convalescent Home, she said.
“There are only three other care homes like this in the area,” Baumgardner said. “And they won’t be able to absorb 27 patients. So, they will probably be scattered across the state. And that is tragic, because I have some patients who have been there almost 20 years and consider it home. They all refer to it as home. In fact, our motto is ‘Welcome to Our Home.’”
Baumgardner said the Russell Convalescent Home has become something of a home to her over the years as well. Her mother purchased and ran the business, which had been a nursing home for years by that time, in the early 1970s. She continued to run the business until being diagnosed with ALS, and complications from that forced her to retire.
Baumgardner herself, having both a Master’s degree in Special Education and a Bachelor’s in Social Work, returned from Oregon to take over the business and has been running it ever since.
Baumgardner said she intends to resist being forced out of her building and her business but said that her optimism is low.
“I have been in contact with my lawyer, and he said that as soon as I receive any papers from the city, to bring them to him. But how often do you win against Eminent Domain?”
She said that though she understands the need to renovate and reinvigorate the city, she wishes that she had been invited to become part of that instead of now expecting to be forced out.
Dreama Hedge, the Med Supervisor for Russell Convalescent Home, has worked there for 10-plus years.
“It’s very clear to me that their (Russell City Council) purpose is to demolish this building,” Hedge said. “Most of my residents don’t have family. So, the only family they know is us. And now they want to displace all of my residents just to make a ‘green space’ or a parking lot for a microbrewery that will be going in where the Old Depot was? And it’s killing us because it is not only a job; this is our family.”
Hedge said there was a protest Wednesday evening at the Russell City Building, and that she plans to have another at 10 a.m. on Saturday. She said the people from Pathways and the hospitals who have dealt with her patients will be in attendance as well.
“They are going to come down and support us, and hopefully we can stop this whole process,” Hedge said. The protest is set to begin at Russell Convalescent Home, and then walk throughout the city.
Russell Mayor Ron Simpson told The Daily Independent he was unable to comment at this time due to possible ongoing litigation. A phone call to Russell City Attorney Traci Frye was not returned as of press time on Thursday.