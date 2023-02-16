IRONTON Valentine’s Day was a unique one this year with Cupid aiming his arrows from all across America toward Ironton Elementary School with a steady stream of cards arriving at the school the last couple of weeks.
“We received cards from our remaining needed states,” exuberant assistant principal Cory McKnight said on Tuesday. Second-graders at IES participated in Hearts Across the USA. IES teachers Krissy Hunt and Jordan Lindsey led the way.
“We got cards from Japan, and we got the Virgin Islands. We got Malaysia,” Hunt said. Hunt was also particularly pleased to get a couple of cards from Hawaii.
One of the simplest everyday activities became a much-anticipated highlight of the day.
“We got them a map of the United States, and every day at the end of the day, we open up the mail, and as we would receive a new state they’d color it in, and I’d show it on the smartboard,” Hunt said. They’d look at it and find out where it was in relation to Ohio. We taught geography skills.”
To get the word out about wanting cards, Hunt and IES Principal Joe Rowe communicated on social media and sent notes home with their students.
“Parents contacted family members in different states to see if they would be kind enough to participate. A lot of our alumni were contacted,” Rowe said. Hunt said they had an official media post that she thinks had about 800 shares at one point.
Rowe said a lot of people sent pictures with the cards. He said it’s been a wonderful undertaking and he’s proud of the second-grade staff. Many cards have come from past graduates. Some people sending cards have even included facts or trivia about their state.
“A lot of people wrote letters and told us what their state was named for,” Hunt said. “They would tell us how many miles away they were from Ironton, Ohio. A lot of people would send us pictures of their pets and themselves. We had a lot of like, they call them fun facts. We probably got 25 or more of those. A lot of people have sent us little gift packages that had pencils and Valentine cards, books, etc.”
“It’s been a really great learning experience for our kids, geography, you name it,” Rowe said.
One of those kids is Crew Townsend.
“Getting cards from all around” was Townsend’s favorite thing about Hearts Across the USA. Other second-graders shared the favorite part of the project.
“I like the fact that we had a lot of cards sent to us, to help us with the project. Yesterday we got Delaware and I was very happy about that,” Zoe Payne said.
“We got to open all the packages,” Addison Ison said. Ison was also happy to learn information about other states. Hunt said they received quite a few from Florida and a large tally from Tennessee.
“This is our first year of doing the Valentine’s project, and I think we’re going to continue it,” said Hunt.
Collecting cards for Valentine’s Day isn’t the only big project at IES. With the cold winter weather, another group of students is working on a communal project, collecting blankets to give to homeless people.
“We were contacted by a community group about the blankets. It was our initiative, and the people that collected was my fifth-grade leadership team, and they kept tabulations on how many different people, so they collected the blankets, and I think we had well over 200 blankets. Anything we can do for the community, we stress community involvement, giving back at Ironton Elementary School. Our kids do a good job and our families support us, in that, it is Ironton, so we do like to compete,” Rowe said, chuckling. “All of our grade levels competed to see who was going to bring the most. The giving is from the heart. We really don’t care, you know, who does more. We train our kids up in the right way that it is better to give than to receive.”
He said IES teacher Angela Blankenship has been helping students with the blanket project, which started around the end of January.