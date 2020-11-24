The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department reported 85 new COVID-19 cases over the last two days, and an additional COVID-positive death. Thirty-three of those cases are contained in the Ashland Federal Correctional Institute in Summit.
In all, 174 cases are associated with Ashland FCI.
The health department listed 30 new cases and one COVID-positive death on Tuesday’s report. A 70-year-old male has died after having tested positive.
Fifteen females, ages 5 months, 2, 3, 16, 20, 21, 24, 31, 49, 58, 64, 67, 78 and 84, and 11 males, ages 12, 14, 25, 32, 43, 51, 53, 54, 57, 58 and 93, have tested positive, in addition to four new Ashland FCI cases.
There have been 1,646 cases in Boyd County, including 27 COVID-positive deaths and 785 recoveries.
The Greenup County Health Department reported 50 new cases on Tuesday, pushing the tally to 1,283 — 493 are active, 776 patients have recovered and there have been 14 COVID-positive deaths.
One new case is at Morning Pointe.
Twenty-six males, ages 10, 20, 22, 31, 34, 34, 37, 38, 40, 40, 41, 41, 43, 44, 48, 48, 54, 54, 56, 56, 63, 63, 63, 65, 68 and 81, and 24 females, ages 1, 14, 15, 19, 20, 23, 25, 27, 29, 35, 36, 37, 38, 40, 40, 42, 52, 52, 67, 69, 74, 74, 75 and 99, have tested positive in Greenup County.
The Carter County Health Department announced a dozen new cases late Monday. The total in Carter County is 702, including 477 recoveries, 202 isolated at home, 15 hospitalized and eight COVID-positive deaths.