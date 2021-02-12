CANNONSBURG Icy conditions led to a pile-up on westbound I-64 Friday morning, sending two people to the hospital with minor injuries and leaking 200 gallons of diesel fuel onto the roadway and leading to the closure of all lanes of traffic.
According to Chief Deputy John Daniels of the Boyd County Sheriff’s Department, at about 7:21 a.m., a tractor-trailer truck traveling westbound jack-knifed on the roadway near Cannonsburg. Four other tractor-trailer trucks tried to stop, but slid on the ice and collided with one another, Daniels said.
Two passenger cars caught up in the scene went off the road to avoid the collisions, Daniels said.
The collisions punctured the fuel tank of one of the trucks, leaking diesel fuel onto the highway — as of late Friday morning, crews were busy trying to clean that up.
Due to the shutdown in traffic, Daniels reported multiple minor collisions caused by people being unable to brake when approaching the stopped traffic. Kentucky State Police public information officer Trooper Shane Goodall confirmed state police investigated the minor accidents.
The two injured drivers — both from big rigs, Daniels noted — were transported to King’s Daughter Medical Center.
In addition to the Boyd County Sheriff’s Department and KSP, Boyd County EMS, Boyd County Emergency Management and the Cannonsburg Volunteer Fire Department assisted on the scene.
