The Greenup County Health Department announced five new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.
Four females, ages 23, 23, 52 and 54, and a 45-year-old male have tested positive, bringing the county’s tally to 3,625 — 3,643 have recovered. There have been 58 COVID-positive deaths.
The Lawrence County (Ky.) Health Department reported 12 new coronavirus cases on Thursday’s release, which included cases from Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Seven males and four females are each in home isolation. One — a 39-year-old female — is hospitalized, but not because of COVID-19.
There have been 1,409 confirmed cases involving Lawrence County residents — 26 Lawrence Countians have died after having tested positive. A total of 1,350 have recovered from the virus.
The Carter County Health Department did not issue a release on Thursday. The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department will issue another release today.