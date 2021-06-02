The Greenup County Health Department reported five more cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, a day after announcing nine additional cases over a four-day span (Saturday through Tuesday).
The county’s tally is now at 3,739 confirmed cases, including 3,621 recoveries and 59 COVID-positive deaths.
Wednesday’s report listed three females, ages 19, 34 and 41, and two males, ages 22 and 34.
The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department announced seven more cases on Monday. The release included cases from Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Five females — ages 15, 17, 31, 49 and 52 — tested positive, as did two males (18, 21).
Boyd County’s count is now 4,932, including 3,159 known recoveries and 75 COVID-positive deaths.
Carter County’s health department listed one new case, moving the tally to 2,267 — 2,206 have recovered and 34 have died after having tested positive.
The Lawrence County (Ky.) Health Department has not issued a release in nearly a week.