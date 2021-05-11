The Greenup County Health Department listed five new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday’s report.
Four females, ages 11, 29, 31 and 49, and a 20-year-old male tested positive.
The county’s case tally stands at 3,676, including 3,541 recoveries and 59 COVID-positive deaths.
The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department reported 16 new cases, including cases from Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Three — a 32-year-old female, a 34-year-old male and a 75-year-old male — are in hospital isolation.
There have been 4,838 cases involving Boyd County residents, including 3,085 recoveries and 74 COVID-positive deaths.
The Carter County Health Department announced one additional case of the coronavirus, pushing the county’s count to 2,238 — 2,184 have recovered and 33 have died after having tested positive.
The Lawrence County (Ky.) Health Department has not issued a report in five days. At last count, there had been 1,426 cases in the county.