The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department announced five more cases of COVID-19 in Monday’s release, which consisted of cases from Saturday, Sunday and Monday.
Two females, ages 64 and 67, and three males, ages 11, 22 and 65, most recently tested positive.
There have been 4,905 COVID-19 cases involving Boyd County residents, including 3,145 recoveries and 75 COVID-positive deaths.
The Greenup County Health Department announced four new cases on Monday and five more on Tuesday. Four females, ages 10, 13, 25 and 25, and a 50-year-old male were listed on Tuesday’s report. There have been 3,721 confirmed cases in Greenup County, including 3,598 recoveries and 59 COVID-positive deaths.
Carter County’s health department listed one new case on Tuesday, pushing the count to 2,262 — 2,206 have recovered and 34 have died after having tested positive.
The Lawrence County (Ky.) Health Department announced four new cases on Monday’s report, which included cases from Friday through Monday. There have been 1,444 confirmed cases involving county residents — 1,407 have recovered, and there have been 28 COVID-positive deaths.