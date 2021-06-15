The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department reported five new cases of COVID-19 in its weekly release on Monday.
An 8-month-old boy, 18-year-old man, 58-year-old man, 80-year-old man and 66-year-old female have recently tested positive, pushing the county’s total to 4,959. According to the health department, 3,202 have recovered from the virus, and 75 county residents have died after having tested positive.
There have been just 29 cases in June in Boyd County.
The Carter County Health Department announced four new cases on Tuesday. There have been 2,299 cases involving Carter County residents, including 34 COVID-positive deaths and 2,243 recoveries.
The Lawrence County (Ky.) Health Department reported no additional cases, but it announced the county’s 30th COVID-positive death, on Monday. There have been 1,454 cases in the county.
The Greenup County Health Department last issued a report on Friday. It listed 12 more cases, moving the tally to 3,753 — 3,671 have recovered. There have been 63 COVID-positive deaths involving Greenup County residents.