The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department reported 49 new cases of COVID-19 in its latest release, which included cases from Saturday through Monday. That’s up five from last Monday’s release.
The age range of newly positive patients is 9 months to 72 years. All 49 are in respective home isolation.
There have been 8,548 total cases involving Boyd County residents, including at least 5,461 recoveries and 110 COVID-positive deaths.
The Carter County Health Department listed nine new cases on Saturday, five more on Sunday and eight additional on Monday.
There are 85 active cases in Carter County, including three hospitalizations. There have been 68 COVID-positive deaths involving Carter residents.
Over the past seven days, according to the health department, there have been 62 confirmed cases — 15 are fully vaccinated. Zero of those 15 are in the hospital.
The Lawrence County (Ky.) Health Department announced 19 more cases from Nov. 12-15. Two involve fully vaccinated patients.
There have been 2,729 total cases involving Lawrence County residents, including 2,650 recoveries and 45 COVID-positive deaths.
Greenup County’s health department will issue its weekly release by this weekend.