The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department reported 48 new cases of COVID-19 in its Friday release, which consisted of cases from March 12-18. That’s an average of 6.9 a day.
The health department announced one more COVID-positive death — that of a 95-year-old male. The health department did not list the number of cumulative COVID-positive deaths on the latest report.
There have been 16,278 total cases involving Boyd County residents, including 192 this month.
The Carter County Health Department reported just three new cases on Thursday, and one on Friday.
The Lawrence County (Ky.) Health Department’s most recent report was posted on its Facebook page on Monday, March 14. It announced 30 new cases from March 8-14. It also recorded five additional COVID-positive deaths. One is recent, while the other four were from January and February as determined by the state’s audit.
The Greenup County Health Department has not released a COVID-related report in a few weeks.