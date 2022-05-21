The Carter County Health Department announced 47 cases of COVID-19 from May 14-20, including a single-day total of 15 on Thursday, May 19.
It reported nine on Friday.
Carter County’s health department makes a COVID-related post just about every day on its Facebook page. The county’s COVID hotline is (606) 205-2588.
The Lawrence County (Ky.) Health Department last reported COVID numbers on May 16. It announced the county recorded 28 new cases from May 10-16.
The Ashland-Boyd County and Greenup County health departments did not issue a COVID-related release this past week.