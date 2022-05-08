The Ashland Boyd County Health Department announced 47 new cases of COVID-19 in its Friday release, which contained cases from April 30 through May 6. That’s an average of 6.7 cases a day’s.
In all, there have been 16,477 total cases reported in Boyd County. There have been 41 so far this month.
The health department has listed 156 total COVID-positive deaths involving Boyd County residents.
The Carter County Health Department posted 11 new cases on Friday, a day after listing four new cases.
The Lawrence County (Ky.) Health Department announced three more cases from April 26 through May 2.
The Greenup County Health Department has not issued a COVID-related release in a few weeks.