The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department announced 47 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, including three patients who have required hospital isolation.
A 66-year-old female, an 83-year-old female and a 71-year-old male are hospitalized after having tested positive for the coronavirus.
Three of the new cases are connected to the Boyd County Detention Center.
The remaining 41 cases involve residents from ages 8 to 90. The county’s case county is 3,402, including 1,890 recoveries and 45 COVID-positive deaths.
The Carter County Health Department listed 23 new cases of the coronavirus on Wednesday, pushing the county’s tally to 1,496 — 355 are isolating at home, 23 are hospitalized, 40 are in a nursing home, and there have been 24 COVID-positive deaths.
Greenup County’s health department reported 53 more cases late Tuesday. The number of total confirmed cases stood at 2,567 at that point.