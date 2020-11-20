The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department reported 46 additional cases of COVID-19 on Friday.
An 88-year-old male and a 65-year-old male are in hospital isolation. The other 44 cases involve the following genders and ages: 27 females, ages 2, 6, 12, 14, 14, 15, 17, 19, 19, 20, 21, 25, 26, 29, 29, 34, 37, 39, 41, 43, 44, 49, 54, 57 and 61, and 17 males, ages 16, 20, 22, 28, 32, 35, 43, 45, 49, 54, 54, 61, 66, 71, 72, 75 and 91.
One patient listed on Thursday’s report has been transferred to Jefferson County due to residency, and has been removed from the Boyd County tally.
There have been 1,503 total cases in Boyd County, including 719 recoveries and 26 COVID-positive deaths. November has seen 745 positive tests in Boyd County.
Greenup County’s health department announced 22 new cases of the coronavirus, as well as 100 new recoveries.
The newly positive patients are 13 females, ages 18, 30, 38, 42, 44, 47, 55, 57, 60, 73, 76, 78 and 80, and nine males, ages 11, 20, 41, 53, 57, 66, 76, 85 and 86.
Among the new cases, three are South Shore Nursing residents and one is a Wurtland Nursing & Rehab resident.
In all, there have been 1,104 positives in Greenup County. Among them, 14 have died, 776 have recovered and 314 are actively dealing with the virus.
The Carter County Health Department listed 33 new cases on Friday, pushing the county’s tally to 638.