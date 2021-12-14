ASHLAND Rocky Adkins, Senior Adviser to Gov. Andy Beshear, handed a giant check — in more ways than one — to a construction company leader on Tuesday in front of The Delta by Marriott in Ashland.
“Art,” he said, referring to Walker Construction President Art Walker, “I’ve never held this much money before, but I’m honored to hold it today.”
Walker Construction and Materials, LLC, which is based in Mount Sterling, will head up a $45.7 million project to improve the four-mile portion of U.S. 60 that connects I-64 to Ky. 180, Adkins announced on Tuesday. It was one of a slew of project-funding revelations the Governor’s Office made on a red-letter day. Adkins, Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman and former Gov. Steve Beshear stood in for Gov. Andy Beshear, who is dealing with the aftermath of the tornadoes that ravaged western Kentucky over the weekend.
Adkins said this eye-popping state-funded project is a product of more than a decade of lead-up work to Monday’s moment, when the contract was awarded.
The two-lane highway will be increased to three — featuring a center turn lane, according to Walker.
“I think it’s a great project for the community, a great project for really the whole eastern Kentucky region,” Walker said. “It ties into the (Paul Coffey) industrial park there and gives you better access to I-64, so we’re thrilled to have the work.”
According to Walker, work will begin in January. It’s a three-year project, but Walker ambitiously aims to complete it in two. Still, he asks for the public’s patience.
“We’re not building the road over here and the traffic’s going to be traveling over there,” he gestured with his hands. “We’re actually building a new road on top of the existing road. It does deviate from side to side every now and then. Most of the work is over the existing corridor.”
His crews will be under way “full force,” he said, come February or March, weather permitting.
There will be as many as 100 workers involved, Walker said, “by the time you factor in all the utilities and bridgework, and of course the grating activities.”
“It’s going to put — on our end — a lot of people to work, a lot of subcontractors to work,” Walker said.
The project will also consist of I-64 ramp improvements, a bridge off the main line, he said, and three new main-line bridges.
“We were lucky to get the job,” Walker said, “but it’s by the work of my good team; we had a good big and look forward to getting started.”
Said Adkins: “A lot of eastbound traffic uses that as a so-called shortcut. They’re getting ready to improve this into a very, very safe project for the traveling public and also another access into this downtown region area and into the region as a whole.”
