The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department reported 44 new cases of COVID-19 in Monday’s release, which included cases from Saturday through Monday. There have been 124 cases reported in November so far.
Age range of the most recent 44 cases is 1 month to 88 years.
There have been 8,406 confirmed cases involving Boyd County residents, including at least 5,371 recoveries and 109 COVID-positive death.
Carter County’s health department listed nine new cases on Tuesday. There are 68 active cases in the county, including three hospitalizations. There have been 66 COVID-positive deaths involving Carter County residents.
The Lawrence County (Ky.) Health Department posted 15 new cases from Nov. 5-8, including one hospitalization.
The age range is 15 to 64.
There have been 2,693 cases in Lawrence County, including 2,613 recoveries and 45 COVID-positive deaths.
The Greenup County Health Department will issue its next release by Saturday.