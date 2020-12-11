The Greenup County Health Department announced 42 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, but, on the bright side, it listed 300 additional recoveries.
In all, there have been 1,863 cases involving Greenup County residents — 489 are active, 1,355 have reached recovery and 19 residents have died after having tested positive.
Of the new cases, eight involve South Shore Nursing residents and one new patient is a staff member there. There are three new resident cases at Morning Pointe, and one additional employee case there.
Twenty-three females, ranging from ages 12 to 99, and 19 males, ages 14 to 88, most recently tested positive.
The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department reported 24 new cases on Friday. It announced one new COVID-positive death, that of a 79-year-old male.
The newest Boyd County cases involve 13 males, ages 17 to 85, and 11 females, ages 6 to 78. One male — an 80-year-old — is hospitalized.
None of the latest cases are connected to the Boyd County Detention Center or Ashland FCI.
Carter County’s health department had not issued a report as of 7 p.m. Friday. The county’s count was 964 as of late Thursday.