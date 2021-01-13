The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department announced 42 more cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, including a 70-year-old male in hospital isolation.
The 41 home-isolation cases involve patients from ages 2 to 76. Twenty-four of those residents are younger than 40.
There have been 3,724 cases in Boyd County, including 2,097 recoveries and 49 COVID-positive deaths.
The Greenup County Health Department listed 33 additional cases on its Wednesday report. The residents range from ages 6 to 86.
There are four new cases involving Trinity Station residents.
The case tally in Greenup County is 2,796, including 2,057 recoveries and 28 COVID-positive deaths.
Carter County’s health department reported nine new cases on Wednesday. There have been 1,548 cases in Carter County, including 1,314 recoveries, 188 isolating at home, 12 hospitalized, nine nursing-home cases and 25 COVID-positive deaths.