The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department reported 42 more cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.
Three new patients — a 69-year-old female and two males, ages 64 and 71 — are hospitalized. The other 39, ranging from ages 11 to 97, are isolated at home.
There have been 3,928 total cases involving Boyd County residents — 2,211 have recovered and 51 have died after having tested positive.
The Greenup County Health Department announced 28 additional cases on Wednesday, pushing the county’s tally to 2,952. There have been 2,280 recoveries and 28 COVID-positive deaths.
The youngest patient on Wednesday’s report is a 1-year-old girl. The oldest is a 82-year-old female.
The Carter County Health Department listed 10 new cases on Wednesday’s report. The county’s count stands at 1,668 — 1,368 have recovered and there have been 26 COVID-positive deaths.