RUSSELL According to race organizer Alan Osuch, 400 people participated in the one of the most popular 5K runs in the area.
The Turkey Trot drew runners — and several dogs — of all ages and from a number of different states as many families and groups of friends have made the annual event a Thanksgiving tradition.
Ryan Morris, of Pippa Passes, was the first-place finisher with a time of 16:48.
Alicia Bowling, of Ashland, was the top female at 19:48 in the 3.1-mile race.
View full results at tristateracer.com.