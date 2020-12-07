Forty more COVID-19 cases connected to the Ashland Federal Correctional Institution were included in Monday’s Ashland-Boyd County Health Department report.
The Boyd County Detention Center also reported one additional case.
The general-public number decreased compared to the past few weeks — to 22.
Of the 22, three — a 53-year-old females and two males, ages 49 and 52 — are hospitalized. The rest— patients from ages 1 to 86 — are in home isolation.
In all, there have been 2,400 cases in Boyd County, including 1,098 recoveries and 31 COVID-positive deaths.
The Greenup County Health Department announced 17 new cases involving residents ages 8 to 71. There are three new staff cases at South Shore Nursing, where there have been 44 cases (31 residents, 13 employees).
There have been 1,712 total cases in Greenup County, including 1,055 recoveries, 638 active cases and 19 COVID-positive deaths.
The Carter County Health Department listed 24 cases from Saturday through Monday. There have been 888 positive cases, including 731 recoveries, 139 home isolations, 11 hospitalizations and seven COVID-positive deaths.