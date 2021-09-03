The Greenup County Health Department reported 318 positive COVID-19 cases over the past week, and it announced an additional four COVID-positive deaths.
There have been a grand total of 5,000 positive cases involving Greenup County residents since the onset of the pandemic.
Two males, ages 56 and 65, and two females, ages 61 and 78, died after having tested positive, increasing the COVID-positive death tally to 67.
The newly positive patients range in age from 2 months to 80 years old.
Thirty-six of the 318 are fully vaccinated. There have been 4,340 recoveries.
The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department reported 217 new cases over the past four days (Aug. 31-Sept. 3), and it listed another COVID-positive death, bringing the count to 86. A 73-year-old woman died after having tested positive.
Two females, ages 21 and 96, are hospitalized. A 51-year-old male is also hospitalized.
There have been 6,562 cases involving Boyd County residents. According to the health department, at least 3,895 have recovered.
Carter County’s health department reported 27 more cases — two of those patients are fully vaccinated. There have been 304 cases over the past week in Carter County, and there have been a total of 45 COVID-positive deaths involving county residents.
Lawrence County’s health department announced 77 new cases from Aug. 31-Sept. 2, including nine fully vaccinated (aka breakthrough) cases. There have been 1,910 total cases involving Lawrence County residents — 1,752 have recovered. Thirty-three have died after having tested positive.