The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department reported 757 new COVID-19 cases in its Jan. 28 release, which included cases from Jan. 25-28.
It also announced four COVID-positive deaths. Two females, ages 76 and 60, and two males, ages 69 and 79, died after having tested positive. There have been 139 COVID-positive deaths involving Boyd County residents.
The Carter County Health Department listed 101 cases on Jan. 27, 78 more on Jan. 28 and 63 additional cases on Jan. 29.
It announced a new COVID hotline number: (606) 205-2588.
The Lawrence County (Ky.) Health Department posted 171 new cases for Jan. 18-24. Fifty-four patients are fully vaccinated. Six of the 171 are hospitalized. There have been 3,654 cases in Lawrence County, including 60 COVID-positive deaths.
The Greenup County Health Department did not issue a release this past week.