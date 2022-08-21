SOMERSET Several area students graduated The Center for Rural Development’s youth programs this summer.
Graduates of the 25th annual Rogers Scholars youth leadership program included: Hope Smallwood and Isabel Hensley.
Hope Smallwood, a student at Boyd County High School, and daughter of James and Kelly Smallwood, of Catlettsburg;
Isabel Hensley, a student at Rose Hill Christian School, and daughter of Bill and heather Hensley, of Ashland.
Emersyn Elliott, a student at East Carter High School, and daughter of Melissa and Jason Elliot, of Grayson;
Jennifer Nguyen, a student at East Carter High School and daughter of Wayne Nguyen and Cindy Ngo, of Grayson.
Hayden Watkins, a Rowan County High School student, and son of Cecil Watkins and Dr. Denise Watkins of Morehead;
AJ Conyers, a Rowan County High School student, and son of Andrew and Linda Conyers of Mount Sterling.
Watkins also was selected to serve as a Rogers Scholars Ambassador. He will serve as a link between his class of Scholars and the program.
The Center hosted two camps of Rogers Scholars at Morehead State University in Morehead and Lindsey Wilson College in Columbia. Sixty-eight students graduated the program.
As a graduate of the program, students earn potential access to exclusive scholarships at some of the state’s top-ranked colleges and universities. In order to complete their eligibility, students have to organize their own community service project in their hometown.
Rogers Scholars, along with The Center’s other youth programs, are provided tuition-free. Lodging and food are provided at no cost to participants. The application period for the 2023 Rogers Scholars Program will run from Oct. 1 to Jan. 31.
Graduates of the Rogers Explorers Program include:
Lilah Thornbury, a student at Boyd County Middle School, and daughter of Shawn and Julie Thornbury of Ironton;
Caroline Yates, a student at Ashland Middle School, and daughter of Donald Yates II, of Ashland;
Cerella Williams, a student at East Carter Middle School, and daughter of Michael and Brooke Williams of Olive Hill;
Cadee Crum, a student at East Carter Middle School, and daughter of Lauren and Rebecca Cum, of Grayson.
Reese Eldridge, a student at Lakeside Christian Academy, and daughter of Adam and Tarah Eldridge of Morehead;
Ryan Yang, a student at Rowan County Middle School, and son of Ming Zheng, of Morehead;
Joslyn Ashley, a student at Rowan County Middle School, and daughter of Rex and Jennifer Clark of Morehead;
Bram Bloomfield, a student at Rowan County Middle School, and son of Kendall and Michelle Bloomfield of Morehead.
Rogers Explorers is open to eighth-grade students in Southern and Eastern Kentucky who have a strong interest in developing their skills in leadership, team building, community service, and STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) fields of study.
Explorers is a three-day and two-night program on six different college campuses: Lindsey Wilson College, Eastern Kentucky University, Morehead State University, Asbury University, University of the Cumberlands, and Union College.
The application period for the 2023 Rogers Explorers Program will run from Nov. 1 to Feb. 28.
For more information, contact Amy Ellis at The Center at aellis@centertech.com or call (606) 677-6000. To apply for any of The Center’s youth programs, visit centeryouthprograms.com.